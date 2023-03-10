Henry Danter Junior was called by staff after a group of three men and a woman were asked to leave the leisure park’s arcade.

Things turned ugly when Mr Danter attempted to usher the group out.

One of the group lunged at a person in front of a mother and her 5-year-old child. Mr Danter stepped in and this was when he was repeatedly punched in the face.

The incident took place at Barry Island on March 20 last year.

On March 10, 2023, at Cardiff Crown Court, one of the members of the group, Keaton Bailey, of the town’s Elizabeth Avenue, was sentenced for affray and criminal damage.

Keaton, 19, was sentenced at crown court having been in breach of a suspended sentence placed on him just 12 days before the vicious attack on Mr Danter.

Keaton was previously given a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, for aggravated burglary committed in July, 2021 - where he was part of a gang of four that approached a house wearing balaclavas and blue surgical gloves while holding weapons.

Bailey’s involvement in the incident at Barry Island was to threaten to stab Mr Danter, although he did not draw a weapon.

It was said that Bailey was highly intoxicated at the time, having drunk a bottle of vodka and case of Budweiser.

In an upsetting personal statement, Mr Danter Jnr said he has feared going to work after sustaining bruising to the face from the attack.

“I feel nervous about coming to work after this incident,” said Mr Danter. “I am worried not only for myself but also for the families that come here. These males know where I work. I do not know them but I am worried about them returning.”

The mother of the 5-year-old child in the vicinity of the incident, said the behaviour was appalling.

“It was disgusting behaviour in front of families with children,” said the mother. “I felt concerned for the safety of my family.”

On sentencing, Judge Carl Harrison said the attack was “shameful”.

“You were drunk and aggressive and part of a protracted attack on Henry Danter,” said Judge Harrison. “The incident was particularly shameful because there were children present including a 5-year-old child who had his hands over his ears.”

For affray, Bailey was given 10 months in prison suspended for two years and 200 hours community service to be completed in 12 months.

For criminal damage, whereby Bailey threw a shot glass at a window causing £300 of damage, Bailey was given a two-week prison suspended for 2 years.

For the offences happening on his previous suspended sentence order, Judge Harrison did not send Bailey to prison, saying this would be unjust and noting overcrowding in jails. Instead, Bailey was given a three-month curfew from 9pm to 7am.

It was noted Bailey had made positive steps since his previous offence, including gaining employment.

Bailey’s co-defendants in the case, Patrick O'Brien, 18, and Dylan Lewis, 18, are to be sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates on April 11.

