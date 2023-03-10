Officers had responded to reports of a petrol generator being used because the electricity to the premises had been cut off.

They discovered rotting food in the fridges and freezers when they visited the Happy Wok Chinese takeaway on Osborne Road, in July 2021.

They established the generator was being turned off at night, so the noise did not disturb the neighbours.

This resulted in food, including chicken, beef and prawns, being kept at unsafe temperatures.

Appearing at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Friday, March 3, Xianlan Cao, director of HW Gwent Limited, was sentenced after being found guilty of three food hygiene charges at an earlier trial.

She was given a 12-month community order requiring her to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay £2,000 towards Torfaen Council's costs, along with a victim surcharge of £95.

The Happy Wok did not reopen and another business, not connected to Cao, has since moved into the premises.

Daniel Morelli, head of public protection at Torfaen County Borough Council, said: "This business put customers at serious risk of becoming ill from unsafe food.

"Our Environmental Health Officers responded quickly following a complaint and took immediate action to protect public health.

"The sentence imposed by the court demonstrates how serious the charges were, and I would encourage new or existing food businesses operating in Torfaen, who have food safety queries to contact the council."