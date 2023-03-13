Ryan Whittington, 24, from Newport, told officers to “F*** off’ when they confronted him at one of their restaurants in the city.

Emma Davies, prosecuting, said: “The police were alerted at around 4.40am on February 1 that there was a smell of alcohol coming from his vehicle.

“When officers attended he became immediately obstructive and when they asked him to get in the back of their car, he told them to ‘f*** off’.

“The defendant then made no effort to blow into the breathalyser tube and told them he had asthma.

“Officers said they had been designed so that they could be used by people who had one lung.”

Whittington was then taken to the police station where he was asked to use a breathalyser machine there.

“The defendant then began sucking instead of blowing into the tube,” the prosecutor told Newport Magistrates’ Court.

“He told the police their machine was ‘s***’.

“We would say this was deliberate refusal by him.

“The defendant has a previous conviction for drug driving from June 2021.

Whittington, of Huxley Green, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

Patrick Meadows representing him said: “This was a failure to provide rather than a refusal.

“There was no description of him being unsteady on his feet.”

His lawyer added that his client works in traffic management on the M4 and M5 motorways and is a father.

Presiding justice Nicholas Hobbs told the defendant: “This was a deliberate refusal.”

Whittington was jailed for 10 weeks but that sentence will be suspended for 12 months.

He was banned from driving for four years.

The defendant was also ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 towards prosecution costs.