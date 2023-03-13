Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Keanu Yhnell-Jones was born on February 2, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 14oz. His parents are Shanice and Thomas Yhnell, of Newport, and his big brother is Jay Yhnell, six.

Blake Kloe Khateri-Stewart was born three days late on February 1, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 7oz. Her parents are Sara Khateri and Kris Stewart, of Newport, and her big brother is Joshua, 11.

Dolly Elizabeth Williams was born on January 12, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 12oz. Her mum is Tabitha Williams, of Newport.

Imogen Grace Chappell was born on February 23, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 7oz. Her parents are Rhi and Matthew Chappell, of Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, and her siblings are Cory, 18, Callum, 18, Jacob, 12, Gracie, four, and Olivia, 10.

Mateo Powell was born on February 7, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 7oz. His parents are Katie and Kirk Powell, of Newport, and his siblings are Myah, seven, and Carter, four.