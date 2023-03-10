The diner – famed for its “terrible service” and rude staff – opened its first venue in Wales in Friars Walk on Friday, February 17.

However, customers were left disappointed when, the following Thursday, the restaurant closed at short notice, without notifying customers that their bookings had been cancelled.

At the time, a spokesperson for Karen’s Diner told the Argus the closure was due to “an unforeseen technical issue within our kitchen”.

“With any new openings, teething problems can happen and we want to ensure that we deliver a fantastic immersive experience to all our guests,” they added.

However, it has now been confirmed that inspectors visited the restaurant the day before (Wednesday, February 22), and gave it a zero food hygiene rating.

Paul Levin, who oversees Karen’s Diner’s operations in the UK and Europe, said the Newport restaurant has now changed head chefs and the kitchen is “now how a kitchen should be”.

He said they have written to the council to request a reinspection.

A spokesman for Karen's Diner in Newport said: “The visit took place five days after the official opening, whereby the restaurant had experienced delays with the gas installation.

“The fast hygiene inspection is thought to have been conducted due to the large media attention received by the opening of the immersive experience diner.

“Karen’s Diner remains committed in ensuring the utmost care and attention is provided when it comes to food and hygiene standards, and following advice on necessary improvements by Newport City Council, has requested a revisit for the diner to be re-scored to its deserved hygiene level.

“Although an initial score rating of zero has been provided, Karen’s Diner would like to reassure its customers that the rectifications by Newport City Council were acted upon immediately, and the diner continues to celebrate positive comments and reviews by their guests.”

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “A food hygiene inspection was carried out at Karen’s Diner in Friars Walk within a week of opening to the public.

“Appropriate action was taken and the food hygiene rating will be published at the end of the month.”

This is not the first time Karen’s Diner has received a food hygiene rating that you would want to speak to the manager about.

The Food Standards Agency reports that the Birmingham restaurant was given a one rating on November 23 last year – with inspectors reporting there was “major improvement necessary” – while the Sheffield restaurant was given a two rating – meaning “improvement necessary” – on September 14.

Karen’s Diner’s other UK restaurant, in Gillingham, has a five hygiene rating.