THERE was lots of fun going on in Newport city centre when the Ryder Cup came to the Celtic Manor Resort back in 2010.

Our photographers were there to capture some of the action in the family fun zone in John Frost Square.

Former Ryder Cup captain Ian Woosnam, with then-council leader Matthew Evans

Crazy golf at the Ryder Cup family funzone

Australian visitors Mostyn Farmer with wife Amanda and children Lauren (left) and Megan (right) at the family fanzone

The Barclays Beefeaters at the opening of the Ryder Cup family funzone in John Frost Square 

Former Ryder Cup captain ian Woosnam at the family fanzone in John Frost Square

Crowds at the Ryder Cup family funzone in John Frost Square

Kameron Fear, six, from Blackwood, having fun at the crazy golf

Tomos Baker hits home on the crazy golf at the family funzone

Crowds at the Ryder Cup family funzone in John Frost Square

Crowds at the Ryder Cup family funzone in John Frost Square

Huma Ashraf and Simon Morrish with children Aaliyah, three, and Daamyal, seven, at the family fanzone

Newport traders Manuel Limn and Martin Jones of The Wardrobe