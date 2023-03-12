THERE was lots of fun going on in Newport city centre when the Ryder Cup came to the Celtic Manor Resort back in 2010.
Our photographers were there to capture some of the action in the family fun zone in John Frost Square.
Former Ryder Cup captain Ian Woosnam, with then-council leader Matthew Evans
Crazy golf at the Ryder Cup family funzone
Australian visitors Mostyn Farmer with wife Amanda and children Lauren (left) and Megan (right) at the family fanzone
The Barclays Beefeaters at the opening of the Ryder Cup family funzone in John Frost Square
Former Ryder Cup captain ian Woosnam at the family fanzone in John Frost Square
Crowds at the Ryder Cup family funzone in John Frost Square
Kameron Fear, six, from Blackwood, having fun at the crazy golf
Tomos Baker hits home on the crazy golf at the family funzone
Crowds at the Ryder Cup family funzone in John Frost Square
Crowds at the Ryder Cup family funzone in John Frost Square
Huma Ashraf and Simon Morrish with children Aaliyah, three, and Daamyal, seven, at the family fanzone
Newport traders Manuel Limn and Martin Jones of The Wardrobe
