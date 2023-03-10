It follows an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the government's new asylum policy.

The 62-year-old will step back from presenting the flagship BBC football show until an agreement is reached on his social media use.

The BBC said in a statement that they found Lineker's "recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines".

It added he should "keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies".

Gary Lineker drew criticism for his remarks about Government policy (Image: PA)

What had Gary Lineker said?





On Tuesday (March 7) Lineker had commented on a Twitter video put out by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” he wrote.

Responding to the sports broadcaster, another Twitter user described his comment as “out of order”, adding that it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

What was the response to Gary Lineker's tweet?





Lineker's comments were widely condemned by Tory politicians, who urged the BBC to take action.

At the time a BBC source told The Daily Telegraph: “Gary will be spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities on social media.”

A spokesman for the corporation added: “The BBC has social media guidance, which is published.

“Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”