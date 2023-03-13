Ron McCormick, called Andrew Nawroski, was “incredibly inventive.”

Mr Nawroski was found unresponsive in the grounds of St Marys Catholic Church, Newport on March 1.

Newport artist Andrew Nawroski at the Upmarket Gallery in 2013 (Image: Newsquest)

Mr McCormick said: “He was one of Newport’s most talented and imaginative artists and incredibly inventive in the surrealist/ Dadaist tradition.”

Mr Nawroski died weeks after being made homeless in January.

The artist – perhaps best known for his collages – also showcased his work as part of the 2010 Empty Shops Project, in the Upmarket Gallery, with Artospy in Maesglas, and more recently in the Kingsway Centre.

Speaking to the Argus about his work in 2013, Mr Nawroski said: “Art should offer an opportunity to compare what is seen with what is in the mind.

One of Andrew's artworks (Image: Contemporary Artist Andrew Nawroski)

“I hope viewers leave my work enlightened and informed, find recognisable elements bustling next to unexpected and formative moments.

“There is a mystique in art that is fundamental in offering security to the artist’s need to process.

“My work seeks equilibrium and balance, and while I may flirt with chance elements, control is essential.”

Gwent Police said the man's death was being treated as “unexplained”.

A spokesperson for the force later said: “We received a report that a man had been found unresponsive in the grounds of St Marys Catholic Church, Newport at around 8.30am on Wednesday, March 1.

“Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that a 57-year-old man from Newport had died.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time; a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”

The incident caused the road to between Stow Hill/ Charles Street to be taped off.