It’s thought the disused land behind houses on East Road, The Hwy and South Road in Oakfield, Cwmbran, hasn’t been used as a children’s play area for around 17 years.

But it could now be developed as community garden with allotments where local residents with learning disabilities could grow fruit and vegetables that would be shared with a local foodbank.

The plans have been submitted to Torfaen Borough Council by charity United Response, which works with around 30 people with learning disabilities who live in the Oakfield area.

Norma Jaggon-Barrett, the charity’s project manager, said: “It’s a disused bit of land and what we want to do is create a community sensory garden with allotments.

“We will work with the local community to develop the site so it is a beautiful sensory garden and to grow fruit and vegetables that can be given to the local foodbank and also link with the local schools.

“The people we support with learning disabilities will be able to support the community.”

The charity, which has its head offices at the Llantarnam Industrial Estate, already runs community farms in Cornwall and Devon and has a similar garden project in Bristol. It also supports people autism and mental health difficulties.

It will lease the land from housing association Bron Afon and Ms Jaggon-Barrett said it has held two community consultation events, including one in December last year which was attended by around 23 people.

The plans, which are being considered by the council’s planning department, show up to 21 raised bed planters would be installed so those in wheelchairs could take part in gardening, there would also be a 12×5 metre poly tunnel, sheds and a fruit cage on site which will be secured with a metal mesh or wooden fence.