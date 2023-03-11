POLICE have renewed an appeal for information to help find a man missing for nine days, as his family are “extremely concerned” for his welfare.
Thomas Bates, 30, was last seen at around 9.30pm at the Tesco superstore in Chepstow on Thursday, March 2.
He had previously been seen in Lydney in Gloucestershire that same day, in a blue and silver coloured Hyundai I40, registration number EX67 CXZ.
He is described as 5'9" tall, of slim build, with a shaved head and tattoos of song lyrics and phrases on both arms.
He was last seen wearing a grey coat with fur around the hood, a light grey hooded jumper, black jogging bottoms, white trainers and a baseball cap.
Mr Bates is from the Stourport-on-Severn area, but has links to Chepstow.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300076532.
