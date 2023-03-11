The Dragon Hotel in Montgomery is up for sale for £975,000 and property agents Halls have described the property as “wonderful opportunity”.

Originally a 17th century coaching inn, this substantial Grade II listed hotel is described as being “full of character with a wealth of original features”.

The hotel was previously up for sale in 2020 but has surprisingly returned to the market with Halls claiming that the is still very profitable with further potential – having turned over in excess of £900,000 before VAT with good profits generated over the last year.

Head of Halls Commercial, James Evans, said: “The asking price of £975k is realistic and sensible and would be an excellent buy for the right people. A full commentary setting out full details of the hotel and supporting financial information is available for anyone who wants to explore this wonderful opportunity further.”

The hotel was one of the three finalists for Hotel of the Year in the Mid Wales Tourism 2019 Awards.

Reviews from guests on Booking.com and Trip Advisor highlight the attractiveness of the hotel, Montgomery and its location, the friendliness and helpfulness of the staff, and the delicious food provided in a place full of quirks and character.

The Dragon overlooks the attractive Georgian square in the centre of Montgomery, which is also the home to the well-known fine dining restaurant, Checkers.

The building has potentially up to 21 letting rooms, recently refurbished owners’ accommodation, restaurant with central fireplace, and substantial, well stocked bar, recognised for its good ales by being CAMRA-recommended.

The hotel also has a snug, fondly referred to as ‘The Den’ or ‘The Dragon’s Den’ and benefits from an elevated beer garden, large car parking area, and a heated swimming pool in a separate detached building.

The hotel also has a wedding licence for small weddings and holds functions at the nearby refurbished town hall.

For more information on The Dragon Hotel, please contact 01743 450 700 or email commercialmarketing@hallsgb.com for an informal chat.