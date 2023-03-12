Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney officially became co-chairman of the Reds in February 2021, sending the world into a frenzy in the process.

Since then, the pair have become the face of all things Wrexham - but what else are the stars involved in?

Aside from the obvious acting roles that is - Ryan in the likes of Deadpool and Rob in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - what else can we associate them with?

Well, here are just a few of the other things the lovable duo are connected to ...

In addition to acting, Ryan is also a producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur.

Over the years he has been building brands like Aviation American Gin, Mint Mobile and Maximum Effort - one of the film production companies behind the hugely-successful Welcome to Wrexham documentary.

The Canadian actor has a reported net worth of more than £125million and, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he took home $22m (£18.3m) from the first Deadpool film and a further $40m (£33.3m) from the sequel alone.

Ryan is also an investor in 1Password, alongside fellow stars Robert Downey Jr. and Justin Timberlake.

The next move for the Hollywood star is said to be the takeover of hockey team Ottawa Senators - as part of a consortium.

Rob is said to have a reported net worth of around £50 million.

That comes mainly following his success in his 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' - which is the longest running comedy series in America.

He co-owned an entertainment-tech company named Adim, which was co-founded by himself and others.

He and his wife and fellow Always Sunny star Kaitlin Olson also bought Skinner's Bar in Philadelphia and renamed it Mac's Tavern in homage to his character.

The bar featured in the Welcome to Wrexham documentary, where Rob and others watched a Wrexham match live from the venue.

As mentioned before, Rob and Ryan took over at Wrexham AFC in February 2021.

They began their journey by investing an initial £2 million into the club.