Tyler James, 24, from Blaina was arrested after someone informed on him to Gwent Police, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

He was not a cannabis user and it was in his system after spending the night with people who were smoking the drug, his lawyer said.

Emma Davies, prosecuting, said James was pulled over and tested positive in Ystrad Mynach while driving to work in a BMW on October 18 last year.

The defendant knew who had tipped off the police after he’d had “issues with them”.

James, of Caer Odyn, pleaded guilty to drug driving with 3.4 microgrammes per litre of blood.

The legal limit is 2 microgrammes per litre of blood.

He had no previous convictions.

His lawyer Gareth Morgan said the defendant initially thought he was over the limit because of passive smoking.

“He knew who had reported him,” his solicitor said.

“It then transpired that he had been spiked with cannabis put in his coffee.

“He knew there was something up because he had felt strange and should have realised something was wrong here.”

Mr Morgan added: “He’s come to court here today with his father and he’s very embarrassed and upset.

“The defendant hasn’t knowingly taken cannabis and has pleaded guilty on that basis.

“He is not someone who habitually takes the drug.”

His lawyer added that James was a valued employee who worked with classic cars and would keep his job despite his conviction.

James was banned from driving for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £515 after being fined £307 and told to hand over a £123 victim surcharge and £85 towards prosecution costs.