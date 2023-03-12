The company announced on Saturday that both inbound and outbound services from the city centre would not stop in the area around Maesglas shops due to the issues.

Services would resume on Monday, a Newport Bus spokesperson said.

This is not the first time the area has been put under the microscope for issues around anti-social behaviour in recent months.

In December, it was the subject of a planned clampdown banning public drinking in an attempt to reduce anti-social behaviour.

Residents were mixed in their views over this, with one reporting they felt threatened and scared to get off the bus because of the anti-social behaviour, while others said the people who loiter on the street are polite, but with a cheeky side to them.

A Newport Bus spokesperson said: “Due to the anti-social behaviour and vandalism in the Maesglas Shops area to the buses, the decision has been made to close the stops both inbound and outbound until Monday.

“Sorry for the inconvenience.”