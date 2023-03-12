In 1948, the Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks in Essex carrying over 1,000 passengers from the Caribbean Islands, who left their homes in response to Britain’s call for post-war workers.

Over the next 40 years, thousands followed in their footsteps, with many making Wales their new home.

Ahead of the 75th anniversary in June, Race Council Cymru’s Windrush Cymru Exhibition has been featured at the National Museum Wales, the Royal Welsh College, and has now opened at the Riverfront.

Roma Taylor, founder and chairwoman of Windrush Cymru Elders, said: “This exhibition follows the story of how the Windrush generation answered the British government’s call and helped Britain rebuild after the second world war. They called, we answered.

Founder and chairwoman of Windrush Cymru Elders, Roma Taylor. (Image: Newsquest)

“This exhibition is about our journey to Wales. The challenges we faced in trying to build a new life in conditions we weren’t used to.

“It’s our voices, our stories, our history, our legacy.”

Vernesta Cyril OBE was born in St Lucia in 1943, and, after coming to Wales, spent 40 years working as a midwife.

Vernesta Cyril OBE said the exhibition told stories that hadn't been taught in Britain.. (Image: Newsquest)

“Nobody knew my story, but we would all know the story of the UK,” she said. “They didn’t know that you put your blood, sweat and tears into it. I think I’ve served my purpose. I delivered.

“As I grew up, St Lucia was British. Nobody knew about St Lucia. We would have to salute the flag and the British empire. Then you come here and are treated like an alien.

“You don’t hear these stories. My sons went to school in Newport and they didn’t get taught anything about Britain in the Caribbean.”

Roy Grant spoke at the launch of the exhibition. (Image: Newsquest)

“They came here and they faced such discrimination,” said Roy Grant, who is also featured in the exhibition. “The British government did not care.

“No-one told these people that they would become the patsy – the scapegoat.”

Edward Watts MBE, chairman of GAVO, told the story of applying for a job straight out of school, and the interviewer spoke slowly and in pidgin English because he thought, as a black man, Mr Watts did not understand him.

Edward Watts MBE shared his experiences of facing discrimination. (Image: Newsquest)

Professor Uzo Iwobi, founder of Race Council Cymru and the initiator of the exhibition, recalled speaking with Betty Campbell about the project.

‘Don’t allow the stories to fall to the ground,’ Ms Campbell told her. ‘Make every effort to get the funds to tell the story of our legacy.’

“It’s all of our stories,” said Professor Iwobi. “And our journey is to not let our children and grandchildren suffer the injustices that we suffered.”

Professor Uzo Iwobi speaking at the launch of the exhibition. (Image: Newsquest)

“I’m really proud that we’re able to bring this exhibition here,” said Cllr Jane Mudd . “I am really thrilled that we are able to continue telling people’s stories.

“Some of our elders, they shared their stories with us.

“As someone who has lived in Newport all my life, to sit there and listen to those stories – the good and the bad – about how they overcame those challenges and what they put in to our community.

“What I see looking around me here is my Newport.”

Jayne Bryant MS said: “These stories are very important. This is our history and our community and something we should never forget.”

The exhibition launched as part of the Riverfront’s International Women’s Day event.

Windrush Cymru – Our Voices, Our Stories, Our History is on display at The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre from March 11 to 24.