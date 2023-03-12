Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21 and from Newport, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, died in the collision, which happened on the A48 near the St Mellons area of Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, March 4.

Shane Loughlin, 32, and Sophie Russon, 20, who were also travelling in the Volkswagen Tiguan, were rushed to hospital after the car was found – shortly after midnight on Monday, March 6. They remain in a critical condition.

Shane Loughlin. (Image: Facebook)

A friend of Mr Loughlin posted an update on his behalf on Friday, revealing Mr Loughlin had “only just found out what happened”.

“Can’t believe it,” he said. “Gutted is an understatement. Heart goes out to all families and friends of the people that has passed.”

And Ms Russon's mother, Anna Certowicz, told The Sun: “She’s in shock and has a lot of injuries. You can't recognise her.

Sophie Russon's mum has criticised the police response to missing person reports from her and the family members of the other people in the crash. (Image: Facebook)

“She was in the car with bodies all around her, that’s a lot for anybody.”

The families of the crash victims paid tribute to their loved ones, with Eve Smith’s father Everton Smith saying his life “has changed forever”.

Timeline of events

Mr Loughlin, Mr Jeanne, and a sixth person – 27-year-old Joel Lia – met Ms Smith, Ms Ross and Ms Russon on a night out at The Muffler social club in Maesglas on Friday night.

The group then travelled just under 40 miles to the Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl.

The car was last spotted at around 2am. (Image: Wales News Service)

They stayed at the caravan park for a period of time, and the PA news agency reported that police are aware of a noise complaint made to the park’s security lodge about the group.

They were last spotted at 2am on Saturday, when Mr Lia was dropped off in Pentwyn, Cardiff, just two miles from the scene of the tragedy.

Police have now confirmed they believe the crash happened at 2.03am.

Gwent Police received a missing person report at 7.34pm on Saturday, and two further reports at 7.43pm and 9.32pm. South Wales Police received a missing person report at 5.37pm on Sunday, March 5.

The families of Darcy Ross, Eve Smith, and Rafel Jeanne (L-R) have paid tribute to them. (Image: via Facebook)

A police helicopter was called to a wooded area off the A48 at 11.50pm on Sunday night, and the car was spotted at 12.02am on Monday, March 6 – with the log being created at 12.15am.

A large area of the A48 was cordoned off at a roundabout in St Mellons throughout most of Monday, before reopening at around 4.30pm.

On Monday evening, South Wales Police confirmed the identities of the three people who were found dead in the car.

Police forces being investigated

Both South Wales Police and Gwent Police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), a move they say is in line with normal policing practices.

Police cars in St Mellons, where three people were found dead and two seriously hurt after a suspected crash. (Image: Newsquest)

Gwent Police said it had referred the case to the IOPC “due to death or serious injury during or following police contact”.

Professor Colin Rogers, professor of policing and security at the University of South Wales, told the Argus this was an example of a mandatory referral, meaning the force was legally obligated to do so.

How you can help

Detectives investigating the collision are now appealing for anyone who was in the area or who may have been travelling east along the A48 Eastern Avenue between Cardiff and the St Mellons off slip which links to the roundabout of the A48, B4487 and Cypress Drive (near Blooms Garden Centre) who may have dashcam footage from this time to come forward.

Floral tributes left near the scene in the St Mellons area. (Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

They also want to speak to anyone who was travelling in this area and may have seen the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Assistant chief constable Mark Hoborough, of Gwent Police, said: “This is an extremely sad situation, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of each of the young people involved.

“We will continue to support the investigation and would ask members of the public to refrain from speculation during this period.”