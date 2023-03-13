The A48 Southern Distributor Road bridge will be closed heading eastbound overnight for planned maintenance work.

The closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am from Monday, March 13 to Thursday, March 16.

A Newport council spokesperson said: “The eastbound side of the SDR (Southern Distributor Road) bridge will be closed between 8pm and 6am from tomorrow to 16 March for planned maintenance work.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this essential work.”