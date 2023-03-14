Dean Holland, 50, was prosecuted by Blaenau Gwent council for littering at the Tesco car park in Abertillery on August 9, 2022.

He was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £120 costs and an £88 victim surcharge at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Holland, of Bryn Terrace, Six Bells, Abertillery, has to pay the full amount by April 5.

The same council also hauled to two other men before the same court.

David Thomas, 46, of Emlyn Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was hit with the same bill of £428 after he dropped a cigarette on the pavement at the town’s Waun y Pound lakes last August.

As was Arun Millard, 31, of Whitehorse Court, Abertillery, whose offence was committed at Blaenant Industrial Estate in Brynmawr the same month.