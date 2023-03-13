A BODY has been found by members of the public searching for a man who has been missing for three years.
South Wales Police confirmed the discovery yesterday afternoon.
Police were called at 10.42am yesterday (Sunday, March 12) following the discovery by a community search party looking for long-term missing man, Jamie Moreno.
Mr Moreno was last seen at 2.45pm on Llanedeyrn Road on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Formal identification of the body, found in woodland in Pentwyn, Cardiff, has yet not been carried out. Enquiries are on-going at the scene.
The family of Mr Moreno are being supported by specialist officers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here