South Wales Police confirmed the discovery yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at 10.42am yesterday (Sunday, March 12) following the discovery by a community search party looking for long-term missing man, Jamie Moreno.

Mr Moreno was last seen at 2.45pm on Llanedeyrn Road on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Formal identification of the body, found in woodland in Pentwyn, Cardiff, has yet not been carried out. Enquiries are on-going at the scene.

The family of Mr Moreno are being supported by specialist officers.