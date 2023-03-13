The yellow weather warning comes as strong and gusty southwesterly winds may lead to some disruptions throughout the day.

A Met Office spokesperson said winds of up to 65mph are expected, likely to hit between mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

The warning covers Monmouthshire including Abergavenny, Chepstow and Monmouth.

It comes into force at 10 am today and lasts until 6 pm.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across central and southern parts of England



Today 1000 – 1800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950



— Met Office (@metoffice) March 13, 2023

This is the latest in a line of warnings issued by the Met Office after snow brought on by Storm Larisa wreaked havoc across Wales last week resulting in school and road closures, and leaving some people stranded.

What to expect from Met Office wind warning in Monmouthshire

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was due to strong and gusty southwesterly winds which may lead to some disruptions.

The yellow weather warning is in force until 6pm (Image: The Met Office)

The warning said high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges could expect delays.

Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible while delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Damage to trees is also a possibility.

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Southwesterly winds will widely gust to between 50 and 55 mph with gusts reaching 60 to 65 mph over some exposed coasts and hills.

"The highest gusts are expected between mid-morning and mid-afternoon."