Three young men appear to be attacking a fourth man in the street.

Video footage shows the incident - viewer discretion is advised as the content is fairly graphic.

We have also muted the video.

A fifth person looks to have been knocked unconscious nearby and is lying in the street.

One of the men strikes the fourth man multiple times to the face, sending him falling to the ground.

Onlookers are heard to scream as he then kicks the prostrate man in the face - a sickening thud is heard.

The three attackers are then seen to leave the scene.

Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.