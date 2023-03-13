A CRASH on the A48(M) motorway near Newport saw fuel spill onto the road.
Gwent Police were called to the incident at around 7.35am this morning (Monday, March 13)
The crash involved a car and a van and officers attended to assist with traffic management.
No injuries were reported.
Personnel from the South Wales Trunk Road Agent (SWTRA) also attended to clear up a fuel leak on the road.
