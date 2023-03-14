Owned by Adam and Donna Brown, Brown Bears coffee suffered a flood due to a burst water supply pipe.

The café located on 5, The Parade went through extensive repairs, the entire counter was removed and refit to fix the damaged floor.

Adam and Donna Brown (Image: Adam Brown)

Adam said: “The flood was devastating; it happened the last week of December.

“It was a burst water supply pipe under our false floor. It was leaking for 2 days before it was found and isolated. It had caused huge damage to the floor, counters, and walls.

“To fix the floor the entire counter had to be removed, so essentially it was a full refit. It took much longer than we could have ever imagined.

“Being back open is a huge relief. We were worried about how long it was taking to get back open, not only for our business, but for our customer.”

Maintenance works at the café (Image: Adam Brown)

The café reopened on February 20.

The name Brown Bears was born out of Donna calling her husband Adam bear.

Adam said: “The name is from my Wife calling me Bear, or Brown Bear all through our relationship.

“When we first opened my parents were business partners, they have since retired, my mum came up with the name and we ran with it.

Inside the newly refurbished café (Image: Adam Brown)

Inside the newly refurbished café. Picture: Adam Brown

“We wanted to open the Coffee Shop for a few reasons. At the time Adam had struggled with a mental health issue and was looking for something different and to 'get out of the rat race'.

"Donna has always worked in the catering industry / management industry.

A deluxe luxury hot chocolate (Image: Adam Brown)

A deluxe luxury hot chocolate. Picture: Adam Brown

“Together we had always wanted to open a coffee shop / cafe, and we decided to just go for it.”

The café specialises in an all-day breakfast caked ‘The Grizzly Bear’, American pancakes and deluxe hot chocolates.