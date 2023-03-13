PART of Newport Railway Station is closed to the public for repairs after strong winds caused damage to the pedestrian bridge.
The south terminal is closed to the public after strong winds damaged the foot bridge and travellers are being diverted.
A notice on the south terminal reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstance the entrance is closed, please use the entrance at the rear of the station
Bridge closed due to damage from strong winds.
“Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience.”
Gwent Police and Transport for Wales staff are at the station diverting the public to the rear entrance of the station on Mill Street.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds across Gwent until 6pm this evening. Meanwhile, until repairs on the bridge are carried out the south terminal will remain closed.
Passengers are advised to continue to use the rear entrance on Mill Street.
Transport for Wales were contacted for comment.
