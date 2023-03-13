Transport for Wales said a "temporary" withdrawal of some of its Class 175 trains would continue this week for "additional maintenance checks".

Earlier this month, the firm said the trains had been taken out of service "for safety reasons", meaning there would be a shortage of available trains.

"Enhanced maintenance" was due to end last Friday, but delays mean checks are "ongoing" and "as a result disruption is likely to continue for the remainder of the coming week".

'Necessary checks and repairs'





It means all or most of their trains removed from the network on some routes, including on the line between Newport and Crosskeys, where all services have been affected this week.

There is no rail replacement service running between Newport and Crosskeys, but Transport for Wales has advised would-be passengers to instead "travel on Stagecoach route 151".

"The safety of our customers and colleagues remains our priority and it is important that all the necessary checks and repairs have been completed on each of our Class 175 trains before being allowed back into service," said Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, the chief operations officer at Transport for Wales.

"The Class 175s are maintained on our behalf by CAF at their depot in Chester, and while we have this shortage of rolling stock, we are moving trains around the network to try and minimise the impact on the busiest routes.

"We’re very sorry for any disruption to customers’ journeys while we work to carry out the repairs as quickly as possible."

Fresh RMT strike action

Meanwhile, fresh strike action is likely to bring further disruption on the railways in Wales later this week, even though Transport for Wales is not involved in the ongoing union dispute.

RMT union general secretary Mick Lynch with reporters. (Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Previously, Welsh train timetables had suffered reductions on strike days because Network Rail is responsible for maintaining nearly all of the nation's rail infrastructure.

The RMT union recently suspended strike action for its Network Rail members, but workers at 14 train operators are still scheduled to walk out on Thursday and Saturday (March 16 and 18).

This means some passengers wishing to travel on trains owned and run by those companies may still experience disruption including delays and cancellations on those days.