It was a modest night for the UK at the Oscars last night as Everything Everywhere All at Once and Michelle Yeoh stole the show.
The UK representatives won four awards at the 95th Academy Awards last night, the country's lowest tally since 2017 and two down on last year.
James Friend picked up the cinematography award for his work on the epic First World War film All Quiet On The Western Front.
Meanwhile, An Irish Goodbye took the award for best short film.
The co-directors of An Irish Goodbye led a chorus of Happy Birthday for the film’s star James Martin from the stage after the film won the award.
Best animated short film went to The Boy, The Mole, The Fox & The Horse: a UK-US co-production, which premiered on BBC One on Christmas Eve.
The film is based on Charlie Mackesy’s novel of the same name and attracted a UK TV audience of 7.3 million, making it one of the most watched programmes of last Christmas.
Finally, the Oscar for best sound went to the team who worked on the blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which included British talent Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor.
It was a disappointing evening for The Banshees Of Inisherin, the dark comedy going home empty-handed despite nine nominations.
Everything Everywhere All At Once take home seven Oscars
The multiverse sci-fi epic, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, claimed seven prizes including three acting gongs, best directing and the big one - best picture.
Michelle Yeoh claimed the Oscar for best leading actress, fending off competition from two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett to become the first woman from an Asian background to win the prize.
Of all the universes, we live in the one where Michelle Yeoh makes history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar—love that for us! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/Nb5CvKIwew— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
On stage accepting the award, Yeoh said: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities.
“Dream big, dreams do come true. Ladies, never let anyone tell you you are past your prime.”
She added: “This is history in the making.”
Yeoh’s co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, won her first Oscar, for supporting actress.
Kwan and Scheinert, jointly known as “The Daniels”, took home the award for best directing – only the third time it has gone to a duo.
Vietnam-born American star Ke Huy Quan - who you may recognise from his earlier roles in Indiana Jones and The Goonies - received a standing ovation as he took to the stage after claiming best-supporting actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Like Yeoh, Huy Quan became the first person from an Asian background to win the category.
Accepting the award he explained his humble beginnings.
Huy Quan said: “My journey started on a boat.
“I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage.”
Who else won an Oscar?
Brendan Fraser won the best actor Oscar for his performance as a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity in The Whale, completing a dramatic career comeback after years out of the spotlight.
The Mummy actor, 54, was visibly emotional as he thanked director Darren Aronofsky for “throwing me a creative life-line”.
Costume designer Ruth E Carter became the first African-American to win two Academy Awards for best costume design – for her work on the first Black Panther film and now its sequel, Wakanda Forever.
All Quiet On The Western Front also enjoyed a successful night, continuing its runaway success at the Baftas last month, by securing four awards including best cinematography and original score.
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis failed to capitalise on its eight Oscar nominations, going home empty-handed despite its star Austin Butler being touted as one of the favourites to take the best actor gong.
The award for best documentary feature film went to Navalny, about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the events related to his 2020 poisoning.
The full list of winners from The Oscars 2023
The complete list of 95th Oscars winners (updating LIVE). #Oscars95 https://t.co/869N2H4Jc1— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
Best animated feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Supporting actor
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actress
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best documentary feature
Navalny
Best live-action short
An Irish Goodbye
Best cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best makeup and hair
The Whale
Best costume design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best international film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best documentary short
The Elephant Whisperers
Best animated short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Best production design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best original score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best visual effects
Avatar: The Way of Water
Best original screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best adapted screenplay
Women Talking
Best sound
Top Gun: Maverick
Best original song
Naatu Naatu, RRR
Best editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Of all the places we could be, we just want to be here with them. Nominees Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu reunite at the 95th Oscars. #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/m6icb55xd7— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 12, 2023
Best actress
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once
