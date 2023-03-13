A FALLEN tree has blocked the railway line between Newport and Hereford, causing severe delays.
Network Rail have confirmed that the fallen tree may lead to cancellations and delays.
The issue, they say, will cause disruption "until 12.15pm".
Strong winds have been forecast in the area by the Met Office.
