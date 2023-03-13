The supermarket has confirmed that the store will close permanently on April 22 as the shop's lease is due to expire.

The store will close after the supermarketchain revealed it will permanently close a number of its shops across the UK.

More than 800 Iceland branches and Food Warehouse stores will close in the UK, as most big brands look to cut costs due to the rapid inflation.

The cost of living has had an impact on many shops as energy bills continue to rise and customers shop elsewhere to save money.

The shop lease at Clarence Place is set to expire, with the frozen food retailer to close the store ahead of the expiry.

The Clarence Place store has been a frozen food shop since the 1980s and was originally occupied by a company called Bejams.

Iceland now has a large store in the city centre on Commercial Street and a Food Warehouse outlet at both East Retail Park and Spytty.

An Iceland spokesperson said: “The Clarence Place store is scheduled to close on 22 April, ahead of its lease expiring.

“Across Iceland and The Food Warehouse we have a portfolio of over UK 1,000 store.

"We are continually reviewing the retail experience offered to our customers as local shopping patterns change and shop leases expire.”

It is not yet known if staff working at this store will be at risk of redundancy.

The closure of the store follows retailing giant Argos closing its store at Maesglas Retail Park and bargain retailer B&M Bargains closing its furniture store in Maesglas.

The Newport B&M furniture store is already closed and Argos store is set to follow in the summer.