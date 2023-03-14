Learner driver Ieuan Hale, 25, from Blackwood reached a speed of up to 110mph during a chase through Caerphilly and Merthyr Tydfil.

Emma Davies, prosecuting, said: “At around 2.40am on September 19, 2022, officers spotted the defendant in Aneurin Bevan Avenue, Gelligaer driving in an unsteady manner and at a low speed.

“Suspecting he may be driving under the influence, they followed him and illuminated their blue lights.”

Hale refused to stop for them and they pursued him for more than 10 miles until he crashed into a roundabout in Merthyr Tydfil.

He had lost one of his front tyres and there were sparks flying from his vehicle before the collision, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

“The defendant then ran off and there was a foot chase for around a minute before he was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

“He told the police he was sorry and that he was being an idiot.

“The defendant said he was looking for his dog.

“He said he had been to his local pub with his girlfriend but was unsure of how much he had consumed.

“The defendant said he had been smoking out of a window at home when his dog had jumped out of the window and they had gone out to look for him.

“He had driven because his girlfriend had drunk substantially more alcohol than him.”

Hale told them he had “freaked out” when he saw them behind him and that he’d tried to escape from them in “a moment of madness”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence.

Gareth Morgan representing Hale said: “There was immediate remorse and an apology on his arrest.

“There were no pedestrians about at that time of the morning and he accepts that his driving was dangerous.”

The court was told that the defendant is in work.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the matter was committed to the crown court for sentence on March 24.

Hale was made the subject of an interim driving ban and granted unconditional bail.