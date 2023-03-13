Thomas Bates was last seen 11 days ago in a Chepstow supermarket and his relatives are "extremely concerned" for his welfare.

The 30-year-old is from the Stourport-on-Severn area but has links to Gwent.

Since Mr Bates was reported missing, Gwent Police officers investigating the case have discovered that he was seen in the Tesco superstore in Chepstow at around 9.30pm on Thursday, March 2.

Thomas Bates. (Image: via West Mercia Police)

Police trying to identify 'witness'





The officers have obtained CCTV footage which shows a man "who was speaking with" Mr Bates outside the supermarket.

Police believe the man may be able to help their search for Mr Bates.

Police want to identify this witness who they believe could help their investigation to find missing person Thomas Bates. (Image: via Gwent Police)

"We want to stress that this man is believed to be a witness and may hold information which could assist our enquiries," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

"If you recognise this man, or believe it could be you, you can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2300076532."

How you can help the police

Mr Bates was originally the subject of a missing persons appeal by West Mercia Police, but the search has now expanded into the Gwent area.

The missing man is described as a white, 5ft 9in (175cm) tall, with a shaved head, and tattoos of song lyrics and phrases on both arms.

CCTV of Thomas Bates in the Tesco supermarket in Chepstow. (Image: via Gwent Police)

He was last seen wearing a grey coat with fur around the hood, a light grey hooded jumper, black jogging bottoms, white trainers and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information which could assist the police investigation should call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message via Facebook or Twitter, also quoting 2300076532.

Mr Bates is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police to confirm he is safe and well.