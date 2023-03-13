So far £3,560 has been raised in a raffle for Eve Smith and Darcy Ross’ funeral costs, Rafel Jeanee also died in the crash.

The money raised will also go towards crash survivor Sophie Russon’s family.

Ms Russon, along with Shane Loughlin, 32, remain at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff in critical condition.

The money raised will go too Ms Smith's, Ms Ross' and Ms Russon's families (Image: Newsquest)

The winner of the raffle will receive £600 and will be drawn on Wednesday, March 15.

In a Facebook post, organiser ‘Jaydakiss’ said: “All 3 draws have been filled. I’m overwhelmed with the support shown continuously.

“A total of £3,560 raised that has/will be split between 3 winners and 3 families at such difficult time.

“Thank you all for playing and I wish you the very best also with the draws tonight and Wednesday."

On Friday it was revealed that a sixth passenger was dropped off hours before the crash which killed three people

Joel Lia, 27, has given the police a "full account" of his last hours with five friends and has "fully co-operated" with police investigating the tragedy.

South Wales Police confirmed to the Argus that they are not looking for a sixth person.