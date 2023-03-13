Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Brigadier Robert Aitken visited the headquarters of Empower Translate to present the award, which recognises outstanding achievement in business in the UK.

The Empower Translate award was specifically for international trade.

The ceremony consisted of a presentation by Empower Translate founder and CEO, Ruth Partington, followed by the presentation of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise trophy and official royal certificate.

The handmade trophy has been updated to a contemporary crackle design, achieved by cold-water dipping, meaning that each is unique.

The Lord Lieutenant, in full uniform, stayed for an hour after the ceremony to talk with Empower Translate staff at it's base at Riverside Court, Chepstow.

He spoke about his deep connections with the royal family at a significant time in the monarchy’s history, and reinforced the significance of the prestigious award.