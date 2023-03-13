The river Usk is at risk of flooding due to ‘a period of adverse weather.’

Issued at 10:40am this morning NRW is warning that flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.

Where the flood alert covers. Picture: Natural Resources Wales

The agency said river levels had "responded to recent rainfall."

This comes after the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as strong winds are set to batter Monmouthshire today.

A Met Office spokesperson said winds of up to 65mph are expected, the warning covers Monmouthshire including Abergavenny, Chepstow and Monmouth.