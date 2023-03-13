Welsh environment agency Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued flood alerts for Newport and Monmouthshire.

The river Usk is at risk of flooding due to ‘a period of adverse weather.’

Issued at 10:40am this morning NRW is warning that flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.

Where the flood alert covers. Picture: Natural Resources Wales

The agency said river levels had "responded to recent rainfall."

This comes after the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as strong winds are set to batter Monmouthshire today.

A Met Office spokesperson said winds of up to 65mph are expected, the warning covers Monmouthshire including Abergavenny, Chepstow and Monmouth. 