Among other matters the Chancellor may consider is a cut in Capital Gains Tax (CGT) and dividend allowance, which are due to fall from £12,300 to £6,000 and from £2,000 to £1,000 are likely to go ahead from April 6th.

The increase in Corporation Tax to 25 per cent from the current rate of 19 per cent is also likely to happen.

The Chancellor will have a big focus on getting people “back to work” and there is the possibility that he will reform the child benefit system.

Currently, if a parent earns more than £50,000, they have to pay back some of the benefit due to the “high income child benefit charge” and any household with a parent earning in excess of £60,000 has to pay back all of that benefit.

An anomaly with this benefit is that it disadvantages families who are reliant on one earner. For example, two parents earning £49,000 each are not subject to the charge, whereas one parent earning £51,000 would be.

Another way that the chancellor could encourage retirees back to work would be a reform of the pension’s lifetime allowance, currently capping the amount people can save into their pensions tax-free at £1,073,100. Also, increasing the annual allowance people can contribute to their pensions, which is currently £40,000 per annum, is also an option for the government. This allowance is tapered gradually to a minimum of £4,000 for very high earners.

Also, with regards to pensions, the state pension age is currently 66 and under current proposals it will rise to 67 by 2028 at the latest. It will further rise to 68 in future and there are some quarters who say that the treasury is looking to speed up this process with as early as 2035 being one of the dates quoted.

In last year’s Autumn Statement, Mr Hunt froze income tax thresholds until 2028, the threshold for the higher rate of income tax at which people pay 40 per cent has been frozen at £50,271. This means that an additional 1.2 million people will be paying the higher rate in the 2023 – 2024 tax year making the freeze a money spinner for the government.

There is still significant pressure on the chancellor to increase public sector salaries for nurses, teachers, civil servants, and others as strikes continue over pay rises that do not match the current rate of inflation.

Public sector pay as fallen faster than in the private sector in real terms since the pandemic, while job vacancies are ever increasing, we will see if Mr Hunt announces a five per cent increase in the departmental budgets.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, the chancellor will have some wiggle room for increases in public sector pay, as public borrowing is £30bn lower than the Office for Budget Responsibility thought in 2022-2023.

So, he may have a windfall to spend now to try and fix some immediate problems, but very little room for permanent tax cuts or rises in public spending for the foreseeable future.

Although inflation seems to have peaked, households are still feeling the pain as prices are much higher than a year ago and incomes are not keeping up. Inflation is expected to fall rapidly in the coming months, the problem of high prices with persist for some time to come.

Even though energy prices have started to fall, Jeremy Hunt is expected to extend the Energy Price Guarantee for another few months, until energy prices fall even further. The further extension of EPG is expected to cost the government an additional £3bn but with falling wholesale prices, the EPG hasn’t cost the government as much as expected up until now.

So, although we expect the budget to be a fairly sober event compared to the Autumn Statement last year, it will be interesting to see how Jeremy Hunt uses the statement to energise the recovery of the UK economy with his emphasis on “back to work”.