Police have been in the area's Gladstone Road since Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are investigating the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman in Barry.

"Police were called to a property in Gladstone Road at around 3.30am yesterday morning (Sunday, March 12).

"A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death.

"Anyone with information is asked to please contact us quoting ref: *080241."

(Forensic teams at the scene)

A police scientific investigation unit is currently at the scene, along with a police presence.

Forensic personnel in white overalls are seen going in and out 149 Gladstone Road.

The incident is on going.

A section of the road, a few doors up from Gladstone Primary School, is cordoned off.

The public are unable to use the pavement from houses 143 to 153, which have been cordoned off.

We will give you updates when we get them.