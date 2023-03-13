Lloyd Copeland, 26, from Abergavenny is accused of attacking the woman at the Holiday Inn at Birmingham Airport after they’d been to a concert at the NEC.

It is also claimed he broke her finger and punched her ex-boyfriend in the face during separate incidents three days later.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court of the first allegation: “On September 26, 2021, the defendant and complainant had travelled to Birmingham to stay overnight and attend a concert.

“During the course of the evening, the defendant received a message from an ex-partner and this caused an argument.

“This argument continued back in their hotel room and the defendant assaulted her by forcing her on to the bed resulting in her banging her head on the wall and being knocked out.

“He then dragged her from the bed and out into the corridor of the hotel.”

Jurors heard that the woman suffered bruising to her arms, chest and neck.

The prosecution claims the second alleged attack took place on September 29, 2021 after the couple had returned to Abergavenny.

The court heard Copeland had wanted to “fight his mother's partner” after it was claimed he had grabbed her.

The defendant and complainant had gone to his mum’s house but that man had left.

It was then that the alleged victim had called Copeland a “hypocrite”.

“The defendant became unhappy that the complainant had shown the injuries she sustained in the first assault to his mother,” Miss Evans said.

“He pushed her up against a wall and dragged her out of the flat causing her to hit her head on the concrete floor and fracture her finger as a result.”

Copeland is then accused of assaulting the woman’s ex-partner when he came with her to pick up her belongings from the defendant’s home later that night.

The jury were told the defendant “lunged” at the man and punched him in the face causing bruising and swelling to his right eye.

Copeland, of Highfield Crescent, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the woman and one charge of assault by beating against the man.

The trial continues.