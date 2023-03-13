Justin Nichols was already banned from driving until 2027 when he smashed into a Welsh Ambulance Service worker on her way to work on Newport’s Duckpool Road.

The woman suffered bruising as well as “psychological harm” after he hit her in a Honda Civic as she was waiting at traffic lights.

Tabitha Walker, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “The victim was shocked and the defendant staggered from the driver’s side of his car and ran up the street.

“Two or three men tackled him and took him to the floor and the police were called.

MORE NEWS: Drug driver ‘was spiked with cannabis in his coffee’

“The defendant appeared to be intoxicated.

“He was slurring his words and there was a strong smell of alcohol emanating from him.”

Nicholas was taken by officers to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran for treatment.

He was abusive to police there.

“The defendant told them, ‘I will kick your teeth out and punch your head in,’” Miss Walker said.

He then refused to give them a sample when he was taken to Newport Central police station.

Nichols, 27, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The offences were committed on February 24.

He has 15 previous convictions for 34 offences including no fewer than four for dangerous driving since 2020.

Last May the defendant was jailed for 14 months and disqualified from driving for 43 months.

Ben Waters representing Nichols said: “He has expressed utter remorse and shame at the way he had behaved.

“He doesn’t intend to drive. Again.”

The defendant was grieving the death of his father and was receiving bereavement counselling in prison, Mr Waters told the court.

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told Nichols: “You have shown a total and utter disregard for previous punishments and for other users of the road.”

“I'm prepared to accept that you use alcohol and drugs as a crutch,” he added.

The defendant was jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for four years and nine months.