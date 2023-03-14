The firm has earmarked its Ebbw Vale branch for closure, and plans to shut down operations there in early June, because the growth of online and phone banking had "had a big impact on the number of customers coming in to see us".

It said nearly 90 per cent of customers at the branch, in Bethcar Street, had "also banked using the app, online and by phone in 2021".

Nick Smith, the MP for Blaenau Gwent, said Barclays' decision would have a "detrimental impact" on Ebbw Vale's town centre and local businesses.

He also raised concerns the closure would cause problems for people who did their banking in-person, rather than using apps or the phone.

Barclays said its research showed 56 customers used the Ebbw Vale branch "regularly as the only way to do their banking".

Mr Smith, a Labour MP who has campaigned previously for more free-to-use cash machines, told the Argus he was "very disappointed by Barclays’ decision to close yet another of their branches in Blaenau Gwent".

He said: "While I am glad that some transactions will be able to continue at the nearby Post Office, for me there is no doubt that closing this bank will have a detrimental impact on the town centre and on local businesses, as well as leaving many people who do not use online banking without access to vital services.

"By closing this branch I believe that Barclays Bank is failing in its duty to provide a presence in a community which has supported it for so many years."

Barclays' own research also showed 18 per cent of the Ebbw Vale branch’s customers "have used nearby branches in the last 12 months".

After the branch closes on June 9, the nearest Barclays branches for the town's residents will be in Tredegar and Blackwood - three and 10 miles away, respectively.

Barclays said it would be "working with the local community to understand the impact of closing this branch", and plans to publish the results online and in-branch in the future.