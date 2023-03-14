Darcy Ross’ friend Jessica Griffiths has launched a raffle on Facebook to raise funds for the victim's funeral.

Darcy Ross died in the crash which happened on the A48(M) near the St Mellons area of Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, March 4, alongside Eve Smith and Rafel Jeanne.

Crash victim Darcy Ross (Image: Wales News Service)

Crash victim Darcy Ross. Picture: Wales News Service

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, who were also travelling in the white Volkswagen Tiguan, remain in a critical condition in hospital.

In a Facebook post Ms Griffiths said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who’s participated in our raffle for Darcy. I am so overwhelmed by the response.

“Thank you so much to every single business owner who’s donated. Every single person who has bought raffle tickets.

“In 24 hours we have raised £8,500 and I'm so overwhelmed. It’s going to be a massive help to the family. I appreciate it so much.

“I just wish she was at my front door.

“Darc you have no idea the impact and heartbreak you’ve left on everyone. I just wish I could squeeze you.

“Fly high to the most beautiful princess.”

Darcy was one of three people who died in the crash (Image: Newsquest)

Darcy was one of three people who died in the crash. Picture: Newsquest

In total the raffle raised £8,500, the money will go towards Darcy’s funeral costs.

The winners of the raffle were announced today on Ms Griffiths Facebook account, the prizes included £500 cash, multiple vouchers to spend at VIP aesthetics and vouchers for The Tanning Studio Newport.

On Friday it was revealed that a six person was dropped off a short time before the fatal crash.

Joel Lia, 27, has given the police a "full account" of his last hours with five friends and has "fully co-operated" with police investigating the tragedy.

The five were not discovered in the overturned car until just after midnight on Monday.

Eve Smith’s heartbroken father Everton Smith said “nothing will be the same” after his daughter’s death.

Sophie Russon’s mother Anna Certowicz said her daughter is “unrecognisable” after having life-saving surgery, Ms Russon fractured her skull, broke her neck and spine and suffered a bleed on the brain.

South Wales Police have now said that they can confirm the time of the collision as 2.03am on Saturday, March 4.