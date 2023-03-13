The new product has three levels of cover available for policy holders and will be available via price comparison websites, as well as directly through Comparison Creator’s own consumer facing brand, Protect Your Family.

Comparison Creator is a software company which provides specialist insurance comparison services via its white label platform, and works with brands such as Go.Compare and MoneySuperMarket.

Comparison Creator also has its own comparison site called Protect Your Family.

CEO of Comparison Creator and Protect Your Gadget Steve Jones said: “This is the first time that Comparison Creator has developed its own insurance product, but we realised that our own experience in the market gave us a unique insight, and that we could develop a great product at a great price for the customer.”

He said: “It’s never been more important to insure our gadgets.

"From mobile phones and tablets to laptops and cameras, in fact research has found that on average Brits have access to nine connected devices - gone are the days when consumers were happy to compromise on tech when they travel.

"Our Protect Your Gadget product provides access to cover for nearly every kind of gadget, at a range of prices suitable for a wide range of requirements.”