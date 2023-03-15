Police said the incident happened on Saturday, March 11 - and a suspect has been identified.

A police spokesperson said: "We received a report of an assault in Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale at around 5.55pm on Saturday, March 11.

"One suspect has been identified and active enquiries are ongoing.

"We are thankful for details already provided by the public and ask for anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to us to do so.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a DM on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300079742."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.