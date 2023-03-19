Shirley and Brian Hopkins, both 87, who lived in Blaenavon, married at the age of 22 on March 8, 1958, in a Bristol registry office.

The couple, when met at Glen dance hall in Bristol, share six children, three boys and three girls, have 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Shirley and Brian Hopkins on their wedding day (Image: Amanda Reed)

The couple have lived at Pen-Y-Bont care home in Abertillery since November after Mrs Hopkins suffered a stroke.

The care home threw the couple a wedding anniversary party on March 7 – in a touching gesture Mr Hopkins gifted his wife a blue sapphire ring.

Pen-Y-Bont care home worker Amanda Reed said: “The pastor from Blaenau Gwent service Jon Forman did the renewal service where Brian gave Shirley a blue sapphire ring.

The couple's wedding party (Image: Amanda Reed)

“Afterwards we had a free courtesy show from music in Hospitals, Richard Robbins & finished off with a toast to the couple and buffet, which all our residents enjoyed.

“They also had a card from the King and Camilla.

A toast to their anniversary (Image: Amanda Reed)

“They join in with every activity on offer, and Brian comes out with us to luncheon clubs and to the local Wetherspoons.”

Originally from Bristol, Mr Hopkins worked in construction, whilst his wife, originally from Kingswood, did not work.