STEFFANIE FRASER, 33, of West Street, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and being drunk and disorderly on Tredegar Street on January 23.

She was banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

ALIYAH ASLAM, 18, of Court View, Langstone, Newport was fined £440 after she was found guilty in her absence of driving without due care and attention and driving through a red traffic light at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on August 4, 2022.

She was ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs and her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

CONNOR JAMES HAMBLIN, 23, of Hereford Road, Mardy, Abergavenny was banned from driving for seven days for driving without insurance on Merthyr Road on October 5, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £735 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOEL SMITH, 25, of Glebe Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation and two counts of theft.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £391.17 in compensation and costs.

ZOEY ADU, 34, of Hogarth Close, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 14 days for driving without insurance in Newport on the A4042 at Brynglas on August 3, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £342 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN WILLIAMS, 56, of Dale View, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for 37 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Market Road on February 16.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

LEWIS ANTHONY EVANS, 25, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 38 weeks after he pleaded guilty to failing comply with sex offender register notification requirements between January 31 and February 5.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.

LIAM SKYM, 26, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted assault by beating on March 5.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

BEN SETTERFIELD, 34, of Adeline Street, Newport, was fined £160 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road and possession of cannabis on February 18.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £64 surcharge.

WILLIAM PRITCHARD, 42, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after he admitted stealing alcohol worth £44 from Asda, a public order offence, driving without insurance and driving without a licence on November 16, 2022 and stealing a Henry vacuum cleaner from Asda, Pontprennau, Cardiff, on November 14, 2022.

He was banned from driving for 119 days and ordered to pay £323 in a fine and compensation.

JOHN CONIBEER, 37, of Aberthaw Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on February 9.

JOANNE NICHOLAS, 45, of Cwm Farm Lane, Cwmfields, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road on September 8, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed by three points.

FRANCESCA KELLEY, 36, of Malpas Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted an offence under the Malicious Communications Act on February 5.

She was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

DANIEL BUTTON, 30, of Investiture Place, Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving on Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly, with cocaine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on July 30, 2022.

He was fined £422 and ordered to pay £85 costs.