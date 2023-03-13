South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called at just after 11.20am on Monday to reports of an explosion at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.

Latest update 7.30pm, March 13:

A body has been recovered from the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Swansea that injured three other people and extensively damaged two properties.

South Wales Police said a search at Clydach Road in Morriston discovered the body of a man who was previously unaccounted for, and his family has been informed.

“An investigation will now get under way to establish the cause of the incident. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed,” the force said.

It added: “A multi-agency command room is co-ordinating the emergency response to the incident at Swansea Central police station.

“A rest centre has been set up by the local authority at Morriston memorial hall to support those affected.”

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while they deal with the major incident.

In a statement, South Wales Police said three people have been taken to hospital by ambulance and one person is currently unaccounted for and work is ongoing to locate them.

The statement added: "Two properties have been extensively damaged and other neighbouring properties have also been damaged.

“A rest centre has been set up by the local authority to support those affected. This is an ongoing incident, so more detail will be provided when we have a clearer picture.

“A cordon remains in place and people are asked to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing. Clydach Road remains closed and traffic is being diverted.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who have been affected by this morning’s incident and we would like to thank the community for their support whilst this incident is ongoing.”

Watch the video below as three taken to hospital and one unaccounted for after house explosion (video PA)

The explosion happened at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston. Photo PA

Police and fire services attended. Photo PA

The blast caused by a suspected gas explosion shook houses miles from the scene.

Ioan Humphreys lives eight miles away in Rhos, Pontardawe, and had just started a Microsoft Teams meeting when he heard the bang.

“The house next door to me is having lots of building work done, so initially I thought it was a massive skip being delivered and dropped on their drive – it felt that close,” the 48-year-old Swansea University research officer told the PA news agency.

Tragedy for the community. Photo PA

Abbie, a 26-year-old who did not wish to share her second name and lives half a mile from the scene, said the explosion sounded like a car had crashed into her home.

“I was working when we heard a huge bang, it sounded like a car had crashed into our garage and the impact shook the house,” she told PA.

In a statement, Wales & West Utilities, which maintains the gas network across Wales and the south-west of England, said: “We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Clydach Road area of Swansea and immediately sent a team of engineers.

“On arrival, we found that there had been severe structural damage to the property and the emergency services were in control of the scene. We are now working with them to make the area safe – as we do on all incidents of this nature.

“We do not yet know the cause of the explosion and our engineers will continue to support the emergency services as they carry out their work.”