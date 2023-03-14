A PAEDOPHILE was caught trying to contact an underage schoolgirl after being snared during a police sting.
David Edwards, 35, from Abertillery thought he was in touch with a girl called Georgia but it was actually an undercover officer, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
The defendant, of Queen Street, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
The offence was committed between August 23 and August 30 last year.
Edwards was jailed for 10 months but that sentence was suspended for two years after the court heard there was “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.
He was ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must register as a sex offender for 10 years.
The defendant was also made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.
Edwards has to pay a £187 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
