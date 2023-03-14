Two properties have been "extensively damaged" by the explosion according to South Wales Police while neighboring properties have also been affected.

Emergency services were called at around 11.20am on Monday to the blast at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.

Three people were taken to hospital immediately after the blast yesterday while one man remained unaccounted for.

However, late yesterday, the body of the man was located at the scene. His family has been notified.

The last statement released by police said the cordon remains around the scene and that people are advised to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.

Superintendent, Steve Jones, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life and those affected by this tragic incident.

"We are doing everything possible to reduce the impact on the wider community and allow access to homes as quickly as possible where it is safe to do so.

“I would like to thank the community for the patience and support during what is a challenging incident.”

The exact cause of the explosion is still unknown.

An investigation will now begin to establish the cause of the incident and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed, South Wales Police said.

Wales & West Utilities were also called to the scene yesterday.

In a statement, they said: “We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Clydach Road area of Swansea and immediately sent a team of engineers.

“On arrival, we found that there had been severe structural damage to the property and the emergency services were in control of the scene.

“We are now working with them to make the area safe – as we do on all incidents of this nature.

“We do not yet know the cause of the explosion and our engineers will continue to support the emergency services as they carry out their work.”

Nearby residents recounted their experience of the explosion, with one even explaining how he saved a teenage boy and his mother from the rubble.

Christopher Yeoman, 55, who lives three doors down from the blast, speaking to PA News said: “I saw the debris explode outward into the street even before I heard it, then I heard this massive bang.

“The house exploded and everything flew out into the road, hitting the postman who was driving by and the flats opposite.

“Everything shook and all my pictures fell off the wall, and I was first most worried about my 95-year-old mother who was downstairs.

“I ran into the street and we got a teenage boy who was in the debris out, and me and another neighbour ran in because we could hear a woman shouting from inside.

“When we got to her, she was hysterical and worried about her cat and dog but we managed to find the puppy in the crate and get it out as well.

“We got them both to a bus that had stopped to help, because this was before the ambulance and police had turned up.

“They were both hysterical but seemed to calm down once they were together.

“My head is still totally mashed.”

Neighbours also paid tribute to the man that was killed during the explosion, saying he was a "lovely guy".

Andy Williams, who has lived on the street for 25 years, said: “He’s only lived here for a couple of years but I knew him well.

“He’s just a nice guy, a lovely guy, he’s always outside chatting. He’s an angel and I just hope to god he’s alright.”

An emergency rest centre for residents and to support those affected has been set up in Morriston Memorial Hall nearby.