The popular reality show first aired in 2004 and has been the birthplace of stars like Leona Lewis, One Direction, Little Mix, JLS, Alexandra Burke, and much much more.

However, the Saturday night staple stopped being broadcast five years ago with ITV pulling it from the schedule altogether.

The singing competition will return for a one-off special to raise awareness for Red Nose Day, an event created by Comic Relief to help end child poverty around the globe.

Some of the show's most iconic contestants will return and reunite for the effort with Dermot O'Leary reportedly meant to be the frontman.

In this special, he will lead a group of failed contestants to record a single with scenes of the sketch already filmed with Honey G.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “The X Factor has been off air for five years so what better time to bring back some of their most controversial acts. Comic Relief has created a band out of some of the singers and have put X Factor host Dermot front and centre.

“They spent this week ringing some of the show’s past performers and are enlisting the most memorable from the cast."

They added: “Honey G the rapper from 2016 has filmed her part with Dermot, while Stevi Ritchie from 2014 has been approached — along with 2005 star Chico.

“It is the ultimate mega-mix of talent and they’ve got a real catchy hit in the works. Simon Cowell won’t be a fan of the end result but if it raises money for Comic Relief it’s definitely a winner.”

Previously, judge Simon Cowell said "the time was right" to bring back the show which ended in 2018.

He told reporters: "I would only do it again if we could go back to where the show started. If we could find some great people and create those TV moments that live forever".