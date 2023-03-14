A MOTHER has been taken to court for failing to send her teenage son to school
The 43-year-old from Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after being prosecuted by the city council.
She admitted being at fault over his non-attendance last year.
The woman was ordered to pay £218 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.
The mum will pay of the £244 total at the rate of £20 every fortnight, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.
