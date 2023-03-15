Shane Marsh, 42, from Abertillery had earlier tried to get into her house by climbing up a ladder and shining a torch through an upstairs window.

Once inside the property her friend barricaded himself inside a bedroom while the defendant attacked his wife twice.

The married couple had recently separated following a holiday in Spain and their relationship had been described as a “tempestuous” one.

They had two grown up daughters who luckily did not witness his “disgraceful behaviour”, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Marsh, of Troy Road, Llanhilleth, pleaded guilty to affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

The offences took place in the Risca area on November 8 last year.

The defendant, represented by Hashim Salmman, was “remorseful” for his actions.

The court heard Marsh has “a good work ethic” and character references had been presented on his behalf from people across the community.

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Thomas, told him: “You have to learn that this kind of jealousy has no place in a relationship.

“She had the right to choose who she saw and what she did with her life and it's about time you understood that and woke up to it.”

Recorder Thomas added: “You grabbed her by the jaw and said, ‘I'll kill you.’

“Your wife said she may have got the hammer off you at one point and she told you that he was just some man she'd met off Tinder thinking that made less of a reaction to him being present in her house.

“You then pinned her up against the bedroom door and lifted her off her feet by the grip that you had on her on her body before you let her go and then pushed her out of the way.

(The man) described stopping you coming into the bedroom and that you were using words like, ‘He's dead’ and ‘I'm going to kill him.’

“They must have been petrified.”

Marsh was jailed for 15 months but that sentence was suspended for two years.

He was ordered to attend 27 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme and told to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant has to pay £1,500 prosecution costs and a £187 victim surcharge.