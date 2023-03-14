Gwent Police were called to Windsor Road, Cwmbran at around 10am on Sunday, March 12.

They had received a report concerning the welfare of a man.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A 69-year-old man from Cwmbran was taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran and remains in critical condition.

Detective inspector Gavin Torjesen, the officer in the case, said: “Enquires are ongoing as we try to establish the timeline and circumstances of his injuries.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information or details that could assist officers, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us.

“If you have CCTV or dashcam footage from the St Dials area of Cwmbran, close to Windsor Road and Blenheim store between the morning of Friday, March 10 and Sunday, March 12, we want to hear from you.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with details can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300080407.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111.